United Arab Emirates to end censorship of cinematic releases

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says that it will no longer censor films released in cinemas, the country’s latest effort to boost its brand as a liberal hub attractive to foreigners. Instead of cutting sensitive scenes that could offend traditional Islamic sensibilities, the Emirati media regulatory authority announced it will introduce a new 21+ age category for viewers. Censors in the UAE, like elsewhere in the Middle East, have long removed scenes in cinematic releases that showed nudity, homosexuality, sex and other content deemed inappropriate — sometimes leading to plot holes. Foreigners outnumber locals nearly nine to one in the federation of seven desert sheikhdoms.