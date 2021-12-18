Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The Salvation Army says Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico are donating gifts and money after somebody stole a van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys to be distributed to over 350 children. The marked van was stolen Tuesday from outside a store. Lt. Christopher Rockwell said the community’s response was heartwarming and that “the Grinch will not have this victory.” Farmington police spokesperson Nicole Brown said Saturday that an investigation into the theft continued and that the van and toys hadn’t been recovered and no arrest had been made. She said a motive hadn’t been determined.