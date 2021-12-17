‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ snags eye-popping $50M in previews

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time since the pandemic began, the box office is booming. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossed $50 million in Thursday previews alone, a stunning start for a movie set to break pandemic records. Sony Pictures’ “No Way Home” scored the third-largest preview total ever, trailing only those for “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Force Awakens.” Previews once featured only late-night screenings, but they have steadily moved earlier in the day. “No Way Home” began playing around 3 p.m. in 3,767 locations. But there was no exaggerating the eye-popping total for the Marvel release. “No Way Home” is on pace to be the first release of the pandemic to surpass $100 million. It could go as high as $150 million.