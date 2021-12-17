Forbes editor says he testified before Trump grand jury

NEW YORK (AP) — The editor of Forbes magazine says he testified Thursday before a grand jury hearing evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business practices, answering questions about a magazine article examining whether the former president inflated his wealth. Forbes editor Randall Lane wrote in a post on the business magazine’s website that he was questioned about articles he wrote in 2015 about Trump’s fixation with his ranking on the magazine’s annual list of wealthiest people. Lane says deputy wealth editor Chase Peterson-Withorn also testified, briefly answering questions about a 2017 article he wrote about the size and value of Trump’s apartment at Trump Tower.