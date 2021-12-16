Japan trade recovers as supply chain troubles ease

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its exports jumped 20% and imports rose at an even faster pace in November as disruptions to manufacturing supply chains eased. Preliminary trade data reported Thursday showed imports surging nearly 44% from a year earlier as surging oil prices pushed costs sharply higher. The country logged a trade deficit as a result. Iron and steel exports jumped 88%, while exports of vehicles and other transport equipment rose 20%. Shipments of computer chips also revived, rising more than 20%. However, global growth in trade is moderating at a time when a new wave of coronavirus cases in many countries could stall recoveries from the pandemic.