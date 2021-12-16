China’s #MeToo victims face abuse, payback for going public

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former employee of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says human resources and upper management wouldn’t deal with her accusation of sexual assault. So she went into the busy cafeteria at the headquarters of the Chinese e-commerce giant and screamed out her plight. Now she is paying the price. The company fired her. She faces online harassment, accusations of lying from the wives of the two men she accused and a defamation lawsuit from a Alibaba vice president who was forced to resign. She’s one of many #MeToo victims who have faced harassment and defamation suits. The result is fewer women may be willing to speak up.