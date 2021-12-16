Blizzard shuts down highway linking California with Oregon

Skip to Content
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow, blizzard conditions and stuck vehicles have prompted authorities to impose a shutdown of a portion of the West Coast’s major interstate that links California with Oregon. California officials Wednesday afternoon closed Interstate 5 north of the city of Redding as the latest of back-to-back storms slammed the region. The Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday evening that it closed southbound I-5 lanes starting at the city of Ashland. A California Department of Transportation spokesperson said Thursday that there is no estimated time for reopening the highway as crews assess it, remove hazardous trees and restore power lines.

