Biden acknowledges $2T bill stalled, but vows it will pass

By LISA MASCARO and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has all but acknowledged negotiations over his sweeping domestic policy package will have to be pushed into the new year. It was a setback Thursday as Senate Democrats rushed to try to send the roughly $2 trillion bill to his desk by Christmas. But Biden does not yet have the votes, in large part because of opposition from one holdout: Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Biden’s discussions with Manchin will continue. He says he is confident the package will eventually pass. Biden also says Democrats must press forward on voting rights legislation.