UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

LONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the U.K. are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain. The Office for National Statistics found Wednesday that inflation rose by 5.1% in the year to November. That’s up dramatically from October’s 4.2%. The increase was more than the 4.8% consensus of economists’ forecasts and takes the level of inflation up to its highest level since September 2011. The increase is likely to pile on the pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates on Thursday. But most economists think it will hold amid uncertainty surrounding the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.