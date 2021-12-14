UK calls for volunteers to battle wave of omicron infections

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling for thousands of volunteers to staff new vaccination centers in shopping areas, stadiums and racecourses as the government accelerates its booster program to combat the omicron variant of COVID-19. The drive comes two days after Johnson set a target of giving booster shots to all adults by the end of this year to stem the tide of omicron. U.K. health authorities say the number of omicron infections is doubling every two to three days, and the variant is now responsible for about 200,000 new cases a day. Given the rapid spread of the omicron variant in the U.K., the government is ending rules that barred visitors from 11 countries.