San Francisco mayor pledges more police, safety measures

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s mayor has announced even more initiatives aimed at curbing open drug use and brazen home break-ins that she says have made a mockery of the city’s famed tolerance and compassion. At a news conference Tuesday attended by the sheriff and police chief, Mayor London Breed said she would introduce legislation to allow law enforcement real-time access to surveillance video and to make it harder for people to sell stolen goods. She also announced the use of emergency powers to improve safety in the Tenderloin, one of the poorest and drug-infested neighborhoods in San Francisco. Critics say more police won’t make the city safer.