Pfizer jabs protect 70% against hospitalization from omicron

By ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A large-scale analysis in South Africa says that two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination provides just 33% protection against infection by the omicron coronavirus variant but 70% protection against hospitalization. Tuesday’s first large-scale analysis of vaccine effectiveness in the region where the new variant was discovered appears to support early indications that omicron is more easily transmissible and that the Pfizer shot isn’t as effective in protecting against infection as it was against the delta variant. The study was carried out by South Africa’s largest private health insurer and the South African Medical Research Council. The researchers emphasized that its findings are preliminary and not peer reviewed.