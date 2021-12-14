German police conduct raids over alleged COVID death threats

BERLIN (AP) — Police in eastern Germany are carried out raids in an investigation of alleged threats to kill a state governor and others by opponents of coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations. They said that five properties in Dresden and one in a nearby town were being searched on Wednesday in an investigation of suspected preparations for a serious act of violence. The investigation was triggered by a television report that a group on messenger service Telegram discussed plans to kill Saxony’s state governor and other members of the state government. Dresden is the capital of Saxony. The German state has seen frequent protests against coronavirus policy and has Germany’s lowest vaccination rate.