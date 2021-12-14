‘Facts of Life,’ ‘Different Strokes’ remakes are ABC’s best

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The star-filled readings of old episodes of ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ proved to be ABC’s most popular show program last week. With 4.8 million viewers, it didn’t crack the Nielsen company’s top 20, but the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted special received some solid reviews. Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart and Snoop Dogg all made comedic appearances. Otherwise, football dominated the weekly ratings, as is typical for this time of year. The top non-football show was CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’ newsmagazine, with reports on Afghanistan and the soon-to-come launch of a new space telescope.