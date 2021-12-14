Boston Starbucks workers seek to unionize after Buffalo vote

BOSTON (AP) — Starbucks workers at two locations in Boston are looking to unionize, days after the first successful union vote at a Starbucks in the U.S. GBH News reported Monday at least 36 of some 47 Boston employees put their names down on cards indicating they want to form a union. A representative with the Workers United Labor Union said they filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board advising there’s enough interest from the workers to unionize at the two stores. They’re located in the city’s Brookline and Allston neighborhoods. Starbucks has fought unionization at its stores for decades.