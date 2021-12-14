Albania arrests ex-minister on corruption charges

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A former Albanian environment minister has been arrested on abuse of post and corruption charges. The Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Corruption and Organized Crime said Tuesday that Lefter Koka was arrested and is accused of abuse of post, corruption and money laundry for a concession contract on an incinerator in the central city of Elbasan. He is accused of accepting a bribe of 3.7 million euros. Koka, 57, was Albania’s environment minister from 2013 to 2017. Two managers of two private companies have also been arrested and the assets of the two companies have been sequestered. Corruption has strongly affected post-communist Albania’s democratic, economic and social development.