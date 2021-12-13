UK antitrust watchdog investigates Microsoft’s Nuance deal

LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators are opening an investigation into Microsoft’s $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance. It’s the latest sign they’re tightening up scrutiny of big technology deals. The Competition and Markets Authority said Monday that it’s looking into the purchase because of concerns that it could result in a “substantial lessening of competition” in the U.K. market. Microsoft said in April that it was buying Nuance Communications, a pioneer in voice-based artificial intelligence technology. The transaction was expected to close this year. British regulators have stepped up scrutiny of tech-related acquisitions and last month ordered Facebook to undo its purchase of Giphy and sell off the GIF-sharing platform.