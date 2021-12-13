New German government to revamp incentives for electric cars

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s new government says it is extending the country’s current system of incentive payments for buyers of electric and hybrid cars by a year. But the country’s economy and climate ministry said Monday that the government is planning tougher requirements for vehicles to qualify for the support. The ministry says it will only provide payments starting in 2023 for “electric vehicles that demonstrably have a positive climate-protection effect.” Meeting that requirement will be based, in part, on a minimum distance cars can travel under electric power. Until then, buyers of electric-only cars will remain eligible for incentives of up about $10,200) and qualifying buyers of plug-in hybrids for up to $7,605