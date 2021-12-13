John Legend branches out into book publishing

John Legend’s newest project brings him into the book business. Legend, Tony Award-winning producer Mike Jackson and Emmy Award-winner Ty Stiklorius are partnering with the publisher Zando for a new imprint, Get Lifted Books. It’s an extension of the production company Get Lifted Film. Zando is an independent company founded last year by former Crown publisher Molly Stern. It also has formed imprints with actor-producer Lena Waithe and “Gone Girl” novelist Gillian Flynn. Get Lifted Books’ first acquisition is the novel “Rosewater” by Liv Little, founder of the magazine gal-dem. “Rosewater” is scheduled to come out in spring 2023.