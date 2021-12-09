Once-logged coastal land set to be sold to save redwoods

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A conservation group is planning to purchase a 5-mile stretch of the Lost Coast in remote Northern California that has been logged for more than a century. Save the Redwoods League planned to announce Thursday that it’s trying to raise millions of dollars by the end of the year to purchase the rugged and scenic property in Mendocino County that it says is the largest privately owned stretch of coast from Oregon to Big Sur. The group has agreed to pay nearly $37 million for the land being sold by the Soper Co., a family logging company that is leaving the timber industry.