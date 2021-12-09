MacKenzie Scott to share donation details in ‘year to come’

Following a blog post that led to some criticism about her giving style, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott said her team will share details about her philanthropy in the “year to come.” She made the comments on Twitter Wednesday evening, hours after writing on her Medium blog that she wouldn’t include in the post how much she donated since her June announcement. Scott had made all her prior donation announcements — including the money she gave and who she gave it to — on Medium. The post led some praise, and criticism from some who said the lack of details created transparency issues.