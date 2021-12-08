Austria to end lockdown on Sunday but not for unvaccinated

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s new chancellor says the country’s fourth national lockdown will end on Sunday but that lockdown restrictions will remain in place for the unvaccinated. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Wednesday the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures, such as an obligation to wear masks on public transportation, inside stores and public spaces will stay in place also for people who are vaccinated. There will also be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and limits on the number of people attending cultural events. Stricter measures can be implemented independently by regions that are especially affected. Nehammer stressed that unvaccinated people could end their lockdowns immediately by getting a vaccine jab.