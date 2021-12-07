Millennial Money: How to holiday shop at the last minute

By COURTNEY JESPERSEN of NerdWallet

It’s December, and we’re weeks away from Christmas. But the 2021 holiday shopping season may feel anything but festive. In the final stretch of holiday shopping, you could face out-of-stock products, shipping delays, empty shelves and expensive delivery fees. However, even if you still have the majority of your shopping left to do, you have options. We’ll explore a variety of last-minute holiday shopping strategies, including watching out for restocked items, shopping at local small businesses, taking advantage of Super Saturday sales and sending gift cards instead of physical gifts.