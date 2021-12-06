Skip to Content
Tyson Foods to spend $50M on bonuses at its meat plants

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods said Monday that it plans to spend roughly $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking plants that will give them between $300 and $700 apiece. Those bonuses are on top of wage increases that drove the average value of the wages and benefits Tyson’s hourly workers receive up to $24 an hour from $22 an hour over the past year. Tyson estimated that it has spent more $500 million on wage increases and other bonuses over the past year for the employees who kept its plants running throughout the coronavirus pandemic. 

