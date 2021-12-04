Seminole Tribe suspends Florida online sports betting app

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe of Florida has shut down its online sports betting app after being dealt its latest legal defeat in a case that has halted a massive expansion of gambling throughout Florida. The tribe on Saturday said it will temporarily stop taking bets on its Hard Rock Sportsbook app in response to a federal appeals court decision rejecting its request to allow wagering to continue as it pursues an appeal. The Friday ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia follows a lower court’s decision to block an agreement between Florida and the Seminoles to allow online sports betting because it violates a federal rule requiring a person to be physically on tribal land when wagering.