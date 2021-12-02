Report: China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese news outlet says regulators have cleared the Boeing 737 Max to fly again with technology upgrades more than two years after the plane was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes. The company welcomed the decision. The China Aviation Daily said pilots will need to complete new training before commercial flights can begin. The report cited the Civil Aviation Administration of China and displayed a copy of the airworthiness directive. Phone calls to the regulator weren’t answered. China is the last major market where the Boeing 737 Max is awaiting approval after the United States allowed the plane to resume flying in December 2020 and European regulators gave permission in January.