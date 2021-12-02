Kremlin says Ukraine may use force to reclaim rebel regions

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has voiced concern about what it described as belligerent rhetoric of the Ukrainian leadership. Moscow says it raises concerns about a possible escalation of fighting in a separarist conflict in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian and Western officials have worried about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. They fear it could herald an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has insisted it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making up the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thurday that “aggressive rhetoric by Kyiv and increasingly intensive provocative action on the line of contact” gives grounds for concerns about a possible flare-up of hostilities.