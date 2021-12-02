Edmunds: Ford Bronco versus Jeep Wrangler

By MILES BRANMAN

Edmunds

After a 25-year hiatus, the Ford Bronco is back. This new 2021 Bronco SUV pays homage to its predecessors via boxy proportions, round headlights and short overhangs while introducing the latest in convenience and technology features. It’s generated plenty of excitement and serves as an intriguing alternative to a well-known off-roading icon: the Jeep Wrangler. The current body was introduced for the 2018 model year with more comforts and all-terrain capability. And not one to let Ford gather all the hype, Jeep has introduced further enhancements, including plug-in hybrid and V8 powertrains. Which is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.