Slovakia eyes bonus to boost vaccinations for 60 and overs

BRATISLAVA, SLovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government has proposed a plan to give people 60 and older a 500-euro ($568) bonus if they get vaccinated against COVID-19. The measure should boost inoculations in the European Union country with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the bloc at only 46.1%. The bill will now go to Parliament. The bonus would be vouchers that could be used in restaurants, cafes and hotels or to buy tickets for sports, theater, cinema, museums and concerts. It could be also used to pay for hairdressers and fitness centers. The finance minister said the funds would also help industries that were hard-hit by pandemic restrictions. Slovakia entered a two-week nationwide lockdown last week as coronavirus infections reached record levels.