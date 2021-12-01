Peter Prengaman to lead AP’s expanding climate coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Prengaman has been named climate and environmental editor of The Associated Press. This new position will lead the news agency’s expanding coverage of climate issues as part of a major global initiative. Prengaman is a multiformat journalist and newsroom leader who has led coverage of major stories around the world. He is currently news director for the western U.S. His appointment was announced Wednesday. His position is one of two funded by the Rockefeller Foundation as part of the launch of AP’s climate initiative.