Exxon Mobil ups spending on emission reduction plan to $15B

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Exxon Mobil says it is boosting its spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years and anticipates meeting its 2025 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans by the end of this year. The energy giant said the $15 billion will go toward projects focused at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from existing operations and increased investments in the low carbon solutions business. Looking ahead, Exxon Mobil said that it expects to lower absolute corporate-wide greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 20% by 2030.