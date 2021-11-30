Sweden’s first female prime minister presents her government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark. (AP) — Sweden’s first female prime minister has presented her one-party minority government with only a few changes compared to her previous Cabinet. Magdalena Andersson had been Sweden’s finance minister and she picked Mikael Damberg to replace her in that role Tuesday. Damberg previously had been home affairs minister. Andersson is the leader of the Social Democratic party. She was elected again Monday as the Scandinavian nation’s head of government. She resigned last week after seven hours as prime minister because a budget defeat prompted then-coalition partner the Greens to quit her two-party coalition.