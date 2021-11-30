New Texas rules after blackout, but not for this winter

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Regulators of Texas’ oil and gas industry that buckled during February’s deadly freeze are moving to make operators better prepared for cold weather. But new rules passed Tuesday won’t come in time for winter as the nation’s power grid monitor warns the state is still at risk of blackouts. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is guaranteeing the lights will stay on this winter. But energy experts are far less confident and say Texas’ response over the last nine months to a winter storm that killed hundreds of people has been insufficient.