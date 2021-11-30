Former Temple U business dean convicted in rankings scandal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A jury has convicted the former dean of Temple University’s business school on charges related to a scheme to falsely boost the school’s rankings. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the jury deliberated for less than an hour Monday before deciding 74-year-old Moshe Porat was guilty of federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges. Porat submitted false information to U.S. News & World Report that boosted the university’s online MBA program to the top spot in the rankings for four years. Porat declined to comment to the newspaper after the jury’s decision. Prosecutors have previously said he would face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.