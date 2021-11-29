Scotland’s leader aims for independence referendum in 2023

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader says she will renew her push for independence from the United Kingdom next year with the aim of holding a referendum on secession in 2023. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday that the independence campaign “will resume in earnest” in spring 2022 “COVID permitting.” She told a conference of the governing Scottish National Party that next year “I will initiate the process necessary to enable a referendum before the end of 2023.” Sturgeon faces a big obstacle to a new independence vote in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His government must agree to a binding referendum. Johnson is adamant he won’t consent so any push could end up in a legal showdown.