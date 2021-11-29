Elizabeth Holmes accuses ex-lover, business partner of abuse

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes on Monday cast herself as the abused puppet of her former lover and business partner Sunny Balwani during tearful testimony aimed at refuting accusations she lied about a flawed blood-testing technology that hailed as a major breakthrough. While founding Theranos shortly after she met Balwani while she was still a teenager, Holmes testified that demanded to “kill” her former self. Even as she tried to please Balwani, Holmes said he would regularly berate her as mediocre, force her to have sex after arguments and control everything from her diet to who she met with to keep her focused and “pure.”