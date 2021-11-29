Cognizant CEO discusses fierce battle for technology talent

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Computer chips aren’t the only thing in short supply as the world emerges from the pandemic. The booming demand for digital services and devices also is making it more difficult to hire and retain software developers and other tech workers who are able to demand more money and other perquisites as a wide array of employers compete for their talents. It’s a challenge confronting Cognizant Technology Services CEO Brian Humphries, whose company is experiencing unusually high attrition even though it has added about 35,000 more workers in the past year. Humphries recently discussed current labor market conditions with The Associated Press.