Thousands protest coronavirus restrictions in Czech capital

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands have rallied in the Czech capital to protest the government’s restrictive measures to tackle a record surge of coronavirus infections. The protesters included supporters of a number of fringe political parties and groups that failed to win any parliamentary seats in October’s election. The participants didn’t wear face masks or follow social distancing rules and drank beer despite a ban on drinking alcohol in public places. Police didn’t intervene. The European Union nation has been facing a record surge of new daily infections. On Friday, the Czech government imposed a 30-day state of emergency with additional virus restrictions that included closing all Christmas markets.