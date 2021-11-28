Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people have rallied in Belgrade for another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in several locations in Serbia, and scuffled with riot police who deployed to stop them. The rally on Sunday was held in protest at alarming levels of air pollution in Serbia due to the use of coal-fueled power plants, lack of air-filtering protection in mines and factories, use of old cars and bad fuel for home heating. Environmental worries have gained public attention recently, with activists accusing the populist authorities of allowing foreign investors to hurt the Balkan nation’s environment.