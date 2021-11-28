Community systems offer alternative paths for solar growth

By JOHN FLESHER

AP Environmental Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As demand for renewable energy surges, “community solar” installations are popping up around the U.S. They’re larger than home rooftop systems but smaller than utility-scale complexes. Community solar gardens are located atop buildings, or on abandoned factory grounds and farms. Customers subscribe to portions of energy sent to the grid and get credits that reduce their electricity bills. The model attracts people who can’t afford rooftop solar or live where it’s not accessible, such as renters. More than 40 states have at least one community solar operation. But in some places, growth is hampered by debates over who should be allowed to enter the market.