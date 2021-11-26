Italy, France deepen economic, defense cooperation
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi said that a bilateral treaty signed Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron to deepen bilateral cooperation would in turn strengthen the European Union. Draghi told a joint press conference with Macron The treaty deepens cooperation “in crucial sectors, from security to justice, from research to industry. That includes spending to creating what Draghi called “a true European defense,” which he said would complement NATO, not substitute it.