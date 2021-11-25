Putin says Russia will offer good gas deal to Serbia

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will continue providing natural gas to Serbia on terms favorable to its ally. Putin voiced confidence Thursday that a new contract for gas supplies to Serbia would be signed quickly to replace the current one that expires at year-end. Putin said at the start of talks at his Black Sea residence in Sochi with visiting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that “we will find a solution that would definitely be acceptable to our Serbian friends.” Putin also noted that Russia would continue to staunchly support Serbia amid recent tensions with Kosovo. Vucic hailed close ties between Serbia and Russia and particularly noted a high level in defense cooperation.