So you want a new job? Here’s how to retrain

By ANNA HELHOSKI of NerdWallet

Workers seeking a new career may face challenges if they’re looking to retrain, labor experts say. That’s because there are few social supports in place that allow career-change aspirants the time and financial help to do it. The “Great Resignation” won’t necessarily lead to a “great retraining,” but there are still options workers can explore. Options include employer-provided training, traditional college or graduate school and community college, as well as trade schools and short-term certification programs. A good place to start your search is with workforce development investment boards in your state, which provide information on training opportunities and the most in-demand work available.