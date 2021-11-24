Italy towns under new restrictions amid COVID infection rise

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Twenty small towns in northern Italy’s autonomous South Tyrol province have imposed new anti-coronavirus restrictions. The partial lockdown is aimed at containing rising coronavirus infections and saving the key winter tourism season in one of the least-vaccinated parts of Italy. The restrictions in towns north of Bolzano include the closure of bars and restaurants after 6 p.m.. There will also be a nighttime curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a requirement to wear an FFP2 face mask on public transportation.