Asian stocks mixed after late slump on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Asian shares are mixed after a late drop left major Wall Street indexes mostly lower. Tokyo was closed Tuesday for a holiday. Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Shanghai advanced. The S&P 500 ended 0.3% lower. The Nasdaq fell 1.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a tiny gain. The market was higher for much of the day as traders were relieved to learn President Joe Biden would renominate Jerome Powell to another term as chair of the Federal Reserve. The price of gold, a haven for when investors feel anxious, fell. The dollar rose against the yen and oil prices declined.