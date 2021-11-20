Protests against virus restrictions erupt in Vienna, Zurich

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, have marched through in Vienna after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. The groups protesting included the far-right Freedom Party, the anti-vaccine MFG party and the extreme-right Identitarians. The Austrian lockdown will start Monday and last for 10 days. It could be extended to 20 days. Most stores will close, and cultural events will be canceled. People will be able to leave home only for reasons like buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Other anti-COVID-19 restriction rallies were taking place in Switzerland, Croatia and Italy. On Friday night, Dutch police opened fire on violent anti-vaccination protesters in Rotterdam.