Pakistan again lifts ban, fourth so far, on China’s TikTok

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s media regulating authority has again lifted a ban on the popular Chinese video-sharing service TikTok, this time after four months. It was the fourth time in the past 15 months that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority imposed and lifted such a ban. Pakistan first blocked TikTok in October 2020 over widespread complaints about allegedly “immoral, obscene and vulgar” content on the app. The media agency said in a statement on Friday on Twitter that TikTok assured Pakistan that it will also block users who upload “unlawful content.” The app, owned by China’s ByteDance, has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.