Key aid group says Afghanistan’s most pressing need is cash

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Afghanistan is facing a looming humanitarian crisis as aid organizations struggle with ways to pay doctors, nurses and others on the ground because there is currently no way to transfer salaries to bank accounts there. The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross told The Associated Press Thursday that the lack of cash to pay salaries to deliver social services is the most pressing need now. Since the Taliban’s ascension to power this past summer, it’s not been possible for international aid organizations to wire transfer payments to accounts in Afghanistan. Currently, international currency cannot be changed into local currency by a network of banks in the country.