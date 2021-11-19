How to be a 5-star traveler this holiday season
By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet
If you skipped holiday travel last year (or haven’t traveled much at all since the start of the pandemic), your travel skills might have gotten a little rusty. Plus, a lot about travel etiquette has changed. When you combine that with a challenging travel world filled with canceled flights and rescheduled itineraries, it can be a lot to handle. Our travel expert outlines tips for being a five-star traveler, including ways technology can improve your experience and how to help make employees’ jobs easier, respect safety protocols and complain when things actually do go wrong.