Barcelona, Man City drop club crypto sponsors amid concerns

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Concerns about two cryptocurrency companies have led to two of Europe’s leading soccer clubs, Barcelona and Manchester City, dropping short-lived sponsorship agreements. Premier League champion City suspended a deal with 3Key Technologies after concerns were highlighted about the limited digital footprint of the company and its executives. Barcelona canceled a deal with Ownix after a businessman linked to the company was arrested for fraud related to cryptocurrency. Moshe Hogeg was identified by Israeli media as being among eight suspects detained, although police did not identify the high-tech entrepreneur and the owner of capital-based team Beitar Jerusalem.